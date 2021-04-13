Horoscope: April 14 to 20, 2021

ARIES

March 20 to April 19

A natural home for Venus, you may be restless when it comes to spending money. Financial security and enjoying the good things in life are important now. Close relationships really count.

TAURUS

April 19 to May 20

On Wednesday, Venus moves into the sun sign she loves best Taurus. An excellent financial month, Taureans will see beauty in everything around them. Unleash your creativity and give back to the world.

GEMINI

May 20 to June 2

Your love life will not be stagnant, but you will express your affection behind closed doors. Attraction to secrets and whisper characterize this period. For some, this is a time of endings and relationship concerns.

CANCER

June 21 to July 22

You could meet someone with whom you have shared interests. Venus, in your friendship sector, enlivens your friendships. If a romance starts, make sure it has depth and intimacy. Set personal goals for the coming year.

LEO

July 22 to August 22

You will be charming and well received on the job. Business negotiations should work out well. Success could come through your great management qualities or your artistic talents.

VIRGO

August 22 to Sept 22

You will gain pleasure from anything that expands your horizons, both physically and mentally. You could fall in love with someone from a different cultural background. You have a taste for the exotic and a spirit to match.

LIBRA

Sept 22 to Oct 23

You could gain a financial boost or your partner could receive a raise or bonus. Smooth over differences with your partner over the sharing of power or your own intimate relationship.

SCORPIO

Oct 23 to Nov 22

Flattery will get you everywhere if you use it wisely. A new and intimate connection could develop with your partner. If single, you may be ready to enter a committed relationship. Enjoy a romantic dinner with your partner.

SAGITTARIUS

Nov 22 to Dec 21

Friendly relationships with your co-workers and tidying up your work area come into focus. . Team spirit is excellent now. You will be most successful doing tasks that include teamwork and harmony.

CAPRICORN

Dec 21 to Jan 19

You can turn on the charm without lifting a finger. More playful, love matters will be laced with a touch of drama and you will enjoy it that way. Creative self-expression is also favoured at this time.

AQUARIUS

Jan 19 to Feb 19

Good time to redecorate or renovate your home. Loyal and sensitive, pay attention to family matters. . Do whatever you can to create an orderly workplace. Simple pleasures will really appeal.

PISCES

Feb 19 to March 20

If single, you could meet a significant other. You will enjoy talking about the things that interest you. Benefits can come through siblings, communications, or short trips. Mediate conflicts.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

