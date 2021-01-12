Hoping 2021 may be known more for its kindness

By Bill Fox/Columnist

I don’t want to get into the recent events in the U.S., but I’m hoping we may have learned something from them, even in Canada. I have recently seen hateful comments about our own Prime Minister and Premier on the Internet, and while we can disagree with their politics and some of their actions, can we please stop the hateful comments?

“I believe the world needs more Canada” — U2 front man Bono, 2003. May we all show more kindness this year so that Bono’s quote will still hold true in 2021.

That being said, I found some quotes on kindness that might inspire us to bring more kindness into our own personal lives and that of our communities, province and country.

Life is an echo. What you send out, comes back. What you sow, you reap. What you give, you get. What you see in others, exists in you.

I have never met a person whose greatest need was anything other than real, unconditional love. You can find it in a simple act of kindness towards someone who needs help. There is no mistaking love…it is the common fiber of life, the flame that heats our soul, energizes our spirit, and supplies passion to our lives

Kindness is seeing the best in others when they cannot see it in themselves.

No act of kindness is too small. The gift of kindness may start as a small ripple that over time can turn into a tidal wave affecting the lives of many.

Our days are happier when we give people a piece of our heart rather than a piece of our mind!

The best index to a person’s character is how they treat people who can’t do them any good, and how they treat people who can’t fight back.

Kindness is choosing love over hate, light over darkness, compassion over judgement.

On a similar vein, I was sent these quotes about a person who was heading into his 80’s and was asked what he had learned in his life up to that point.

I have learned not to correct people even when I know they are wrong. The onus of making everyone perfect is not on me. Peace is more precious than perfection.

After loving my parents, my siblings, my spouse, my children, my friends, now I have started loving myself.

I just realized that I am not “Atlas.” The world does not rest on my shoulders.

I now stopped bargaining with vegetable and fruit vendors. A few pennies more is not going to burn a hole in my pocket but it might help the poor fellow save for his daughter’s school fees.

I pay my waitress a big tip. The extra money might bring a smile to her face. She is toiling much harder for a living than me.

I give compliments freely and generously. Compliments are a mood enhancer not only for the recipient, but also for me.

I have learned not to bother about a crease or a spot on my shirt. Personality speaks louder than appearances.

I walk away from people who don’t value me. They might not know my worth, but I do.

I have learned that it’s better to drop the ego than to break a relationship. My ego will keep me aloof, whereas with relationships I will never be alone.

I have learned to live each day as if it’s the last. After all, it might be the last.

I am doing what makes me happy. I am responsible for my happiness, and I owe it to myself. Happiness is a choice. You can be happy at any time, just choose to be!

Despite the fact The Oshawa Express has temporarily suspended their print editions, I’m still happily online at bdfox@rogers.com.

