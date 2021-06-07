Home invasion robbery in Oshawa

Durham police are looking for two suspects who dressed up as cops in a home-invasion style robbery in Oshawa.

Police responded to a residence on Sedan Crescent on Tuesday, June 1, around 10:35 p.m.

Officers say one of the victims was outside when he was approached by two suspects. The suspects were armed with guns and identified themselves as police officers.

The suspects ordered the victims back inside where they proceeded to tie them up.

Police say the suspects stole a large amount of marijuana before leaving the residence.

The victims did not sustain any injuries during the incident.

The first suspect is described as a white male, about 30 years old, and was wearing a dark-coloured baseball hat with a yellow logo. He was armed with a long rifle.

The second suspect is described as a black male, between 30 and 40 years old with a lazy eye. He was armed with a handgun.

Both suspects were described by the victims as wearing fluorescent yellow traffic style vests with “POLICE” on the front and back, shirts with a police emblem underneath the vests and navy blue pants with a red strike.

Investigators believe this was a targeted incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact D/Cst. Shaw at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2712.

