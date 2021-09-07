Home invasion robbery in Oshawa

Durham police are seeking several suspects after a home invasion at an Oshawa residence.

Officers were called to a home invasion at a residence near Greenhill Avenue and Harmony Road North on Thursday, Sept. 2, around 11 p.m., where they say five suspects, armed with handguns had forcibly entered the home.

Officers say the suspects sprayed an irritant in the home and attempted to tie the victims up. During the incident, one victim managed to escape from a second story window. That male victim sustained a broken leg.

The other victims, a male and female, suffered minor injuries.

The suspects fled in a vehicle stealing a cell phone prior to police arrival.

Police believe this was a targeted incident.

The five suspects are described as two black males, one Middle Eastern male, and two white males. They all wore black clothing with black bandanas covering their faces.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation can contact DRPS D/Cst. Bycok at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1605.

