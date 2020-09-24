A man is recovering after being stabbed and beaten in a home invasion in Oshawa.

On Wednesday, Sept. 23 around 10:30 p.m., Durham police responded to a home on Buena Vista Avenue in Oshawa after a man had been stabbed and beaten. The suspect entered the home and made his way to the victim’s bedroom where he stabbed and assaulted him.

The suspect fled on foot.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police searched the area with negative results and are continuing to look for the lone suspect.

The suspect is described as a black with a thin build.

Police say this was not a random attack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact D/Cst. Wright at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1738.

