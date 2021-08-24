Home invasion in Oshawa

Durham police are investigating an Oshawa home invasion.

At approximately 6:35 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 23, officers responded to a residence in the area of Thornton Road North and Conlin Road.

Police say three suspects entered the home, one was brandishing a handgun and another held a hammer.

One of the occupants of the home was hit with the hammer during the incident. The suspect ransacked the residence and fled.

The occupant was treated in hospital for minor injuries. Police do not believe this is a random incident.

The first suspect is described as a black male, approximately 25 years old, between 6’ and 6’2” tall with a slim build. He has black hair in braids, and was wearing a dark-coloured sweater, blue jeans and a black baseball cap. He was armed with a black handgun.

The second suspect is described as a black male, approximately 25 years old, between 5’10” and 6’ tall with a slim build. He was wearing a white and yellow long-sleeved shirt and blue jeans and was armed with a hammer.

The third suspect is described as a white male, approximately 18 to 19 years old, between 6’2” and 6’3” tall and 200 to 220 lbs. He is unshaven, has long brown hair, and was wearing a red T-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact DRPS D/Cst. Reeves at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1825.

