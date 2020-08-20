Hockey legend Dale Hawerchuk dies at age 57

By Chris Jones/The Oshawa Express

Oshawa hockey legend Dale Hawerchuk, 57, has died after an ongoing battle with cancer.

Hawerchuk had been battling stomach cancer for a year after being diagnosed in August 2019. His son Eric Hawerchuk in an online statement announced his death.

“After an incredibly brave and difficult battle with cancer, our dad has passed away. My family is so proud of him and the way he fought,” says Eric.

Hawerchuk was inducted into the NHL Hall of Fame in 2001. He spent the majority of his playing career with the Winnipeg Jets, also spending time with the Buffalo Sabres, St. Louis Blues, and Philadelphia Flyers.

The Jets and the Cornwall Royals, where he played junior hockey and won two Memorial Cups, retired his number.

In 1,188 games, he amassed 518 goals, 891 assists, and 1,409 points. He is currently 20th all time in points in the NHL.

He was also inducted into the Oshawa Sports Hall of Fame in 1999, as he grew up in Oshawa. The former star of the Jets went to Woodcrest Public School, and then Donevan High School.

City council voted to name a park after Hawerchuk earlier this year where Donevan High School used to be located.

More recently, before stepping back after his stomach cancer diagnosis, he was the head coach of the Ontario Hockey League’s Barrie Colts.

In a statement from the team, Colts President Howie Campbell expressed his grief over the passing of his long time coach.

“Dale was not only a hall of fame player, great coach, mentor and icon in the sport of hockey, he was also a great friend and an amazing human being. He was a big part of our community for over 10 years. Our deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathies go out to the Hawerchuk family,” says Campbell.

As word spread of Hawerchuk’s passing, the hockey world sent messages of support over social media with the hashtag #HawerchukStrong.

These messages included statements from both the Jets organization and the Buffalo Sabres.

“Dale Hawerchuk put Winnipeg and the Jets on the map the day he arrived in our city in 1981, and his love for our community and remarkable Hall of Fame career will keep it there for many generations to come,” reads the statement from the Jets.

Flags will be flying at half-mast today at Oshawa City Hall and other recreation facilities.

Mayor Dan Carter released a statement as well, extending his condolences to the Hawerchuk family.

“On behalf of city council and the City of Oshawa, it is with heavy hearts that we extend our condolences to the Hawerchuk family,” says Carter. “Dale Hawerchuk made a lasting mark on local hockey and will be remembered as a homegrown hero for his dedication on and off the ice.”

