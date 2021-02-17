Henry welcomes federal funding for public transit

By Courtney Bachar/The Oshawa Express/LJI Reporter

Durham Regional Chair John Henry says the recent announcement of a significant federal funding investment in public transit is “good news” for the region.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently announced an investment of $14.9 billion in public transit over the span of eight years, beginning in 2026, including a permanent public transit fund of an ongoing $3 billion a year, beginning in 2026.

“This is a major increase in permanent federal transit funding,” says Henry, adding the funding announcement is great news for both Durham Region Transit and the transit-oriented development initiatives.

“I am pleased to see that the federal government has demonstrated its commitment to the future of public transit – here in Durham Region and across Canada,” adds Henry. “We look forward to more details on funding for Durham Region in the near future, and we are eager to continue our partnership with all levels of government on keeping Durham Region Transit one of the best public transit services in the country.”

Trudeau says these investments will support major public transit projects, such as subway extensions and to help electrify fleets with zero emission vehicles.

“We need efficient and modern public transit systems that make our communities more connected,” he says, noting this investment will help restart the economy and create strong middle-class jobs, all while fighting climate change.

