HENRY, Cameron Earl

(April 22, 1932- August 2, 2020)

Predeceased by his wife Lorraine (nee Tomlinson). Loving father of John (Kathy), Trevor (Annette), Thomas (Diana) and Ann-Marie (Chris). Cherished grandfather of Mitchell, Michelle, Danielle, Jessica, Wesley, Olivia, Eva and great-grandfather of Logan. Cameron was an employee of General Motors of Canada for over 39 years. The Henry family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Ontario Shores, Lakeridge Health Oshawa, Bowmanville and Whitby for their care, professionalism and compassion shown to Cameron and his family. A private family service will be held in the future. Arrangements entrusted to THORNTON CEMETERY & FUNERAL CENTRE, 1200 Thornton Road North, Oshawa, (905-579-6787). In lieu of flowers, donations will be gratefully accepted for Feed the Need Durham. Donations and expressions of condolence may be left at www.etouch.ca.

