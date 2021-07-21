Latest News

Helping Waverly PS get a playground

Rotary Club President Sue MacKinnon (right) hands a cheque to Sherri Parr, phys ed teacher (left) while students and parents look on.
(Photo courtesy Randy Nickerson)

The Rotary Club of Oshawa-Parkwood is pitching in to help a local school build their first ever playground.

The Rotary Club of Oshawa-Parkwood donated $500 to Waverly Public School to help with their $60,000 fundraising efforts to build the playground.

“Waverly PS is so excited to receive this generous donation of $500 from the Rotary Club of Oshawa-Parkwood,” says teacher Sherri Parr. “This donation will get us one step closer to building Waverly’s first ever playground.”

 

