Helping seniors through pandemic

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to grapple with the community and stay-at-home orders remain in effect, combatting isolation continues to be an ongoing struggle for many.

The virus has significantly impacted the senior population and many seniors continue to struggle with isolation during this time.

The Oshawa Senior Community Centres 55+ (OSCC55+) wants seniors to know there are services available to help.

The OSCC55+ offers several online programs for seniors looking to stay active and engaged. These interactive virtual programs are accessible at www.oscc.ca/onlineprograms through a computer, smart phone or a tablet.

Topics include Zumba, yoga, wellness seminars, general interest workshops, current events, cooking demonstrations and more. Grocery order and delivery service is also available.

In partnership with a local grocer, the OSCC55+ is providing delivery within Oshawa. Seniors can call 905-576-6712 ext. 2830 or email groceries@oscc.ca with their list and staff will get in touch to confirm delivery and payment. Payments must be made by cheque to the grocery store.

Thanks to a grant from the United Way, OSCC55+ and Pelican Catering provides frozen meal ordering and delivery service with nutritious frozen meals at a cost of just $5 per meal.

Seniors interested in placing an order can visit www.oshawa.ca/stayconnected to view the menu options, call 905-576-6712 ext. 2830 or email groceries@oscc.ca.

OSCC55+ also offers a telephone outreach program. Seniors can register to receive regular care and concern check-in calls to reduce anxiety due to isolation.

This free service is available to anyone 55 or older in the Durham community. To register, call 905-576-6712 ext. 2830 or email info@oscc.ca.

The organization is also staying connected and engaged with the community through its Facebook page with entertaining videos, useful links, programs, and fitness demonstrations to help keep seniors engaged and active. Visit www.facebook.com/oscc55plus/ to stay connected.

