Helping kids have a great summer

The Robert McLaughlin Gallery has launched Durham’s Camp in a Box to help children in need of a summer camp experience.

RMG collaborated with 21 non-profit organizations across Durham to create the Camp in a Box to provide essential support to families who are struggling, while also providing engaging activities for children and youth.

Arts, culture, and heritage organizations, libraries, performing arts, sports and recreation groups, scientists, and environmentally focused organizations will provide the activities to be included in each box. Boxes will include both physical elements as well as online instructions and sessions for kids to participate in.

RMG says the goal of this project is to bring engaging, fun, and free activities into the homes of those affected by the social and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, and foster collaboration with charitable partners across Durham Region.

The Camp in a Box initiative will also provide funding to contributing organizations who have been supporting and inspiring the community throughout the pandemic.

Boxes will be distributed to service organizations through its partners at Feed the Need in Durham.

Lauren Gould, CEO at the RMG says the project demonstrates the power of collaboration.

“I’m incredibly grateful to all of our organizational partners for participating,” she says. “Alongside our project partners, I would like to extend our thanks to the funders who stepped up quickly to support Durham’s Camp in a Box for children in need across the region.”

RMG Board Chair Cheryl Blackman says the RMG plays an important role in the community, and that relationship has been heightened throughout the pandemic.

“We’re thrilled to be able to engage and inspire so many children in Durham Region through this project, knowing they will derive a sense of belonging through their participation,” she says.

Those interested can learn more and support Durham’s Camp in a Box at rmg.on.ca.

