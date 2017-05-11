Help prevent against rabies

The Region of Durham is encouraging residents to ensure their pets are vaccinated against rabies.

May marks Rabies Awareness Month, and the regional health department is calling on pet owners to help protect against this infectious and deadly disease.

“Rabies is present in our wildlife population, most often associated with foxes, skunks and bats, and more recently with raccoons in southwestern Ontario,” states Nella Correia, a senior public health inspector with the health department, in a news release.

“A key component of rabies prevention and control is responsible pet ownership, including rabies vaccination for all dogs and cats over three-months old. Pet owners can protect their family and their pets by ensuring that all dogs and cats have current vaccinations against rabies.”

This month, there will be low-cost rabies vaccination and microchip clinics help at various locations across the region. For a list of these clinics, please visit durham.ca/rabies.

