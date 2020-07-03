Heat warning issued through Sunday

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a heat warning for Oshawa and Durham Region.

The heat event is expected to last through to Sunday, July 5 and potentially into early next week.

With a declared heat event in effect, the city is offering the following options to stay cool:

– Cooling centres will operate from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Delpark Homes Centre, 1661 Harmony Rd. N., and the South Oshawa Community Centre, 1455 Cedar St. Washrooms and drinking water are available. According to a city press release, staff are following safety protocols to ensure users can practise physical distancing. Under the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act, the city’s public buildings welcome service animals, but pets cannot be accommodated.

– Splash pads will extend operation hours until sunset from Thursday, July 2 to Sunday, July 5. The city asks residents respect posted signage indicating capacity and physical distancing.

– Lakeview Park Beach (weather permitting) will extend supervision hours until sunset from Friday, July 3 to Sunday, July 5. Access to the beach will be monitored and controlled between 11:30 a.m. 6:30 p.m. with a maximum of 500 visitors allowed on the beach at one time to enable physical distancing.

Learn more about cooling centres and other options to stay cool at www.oshawa.ca/staycool.

The Durham Region Health Department advises of protective actions one can take to beat the heat:

– If outdoors, drink plenty of water, seek shade and wear light-coloured, loose-fitting clothing, sunglasses and a hat. Don’t forget sunscreen, or try to reschedule or plan outdoor activities during cooler parts of the day.

– Maintain physical distancing when checking in with vulnerable neighbours, friends, and older family members.

– Never leave people or pets inside a parked car. Outside temperatures of 23°C /73°F can become dangerously hot inside the car with temperatures becoming higher than 50°C/122°F inside the car, which can lead to serious illness and death. Anyone seeing a person or pet unattended in a hot vehicle at any time should call 911 immediately.

– There are ways to keep your home cool even without an air conditioner. Close curtains or blinds during the day, open windows to cool the household in the evening, or use a fan.

– If work outside needs to be done, take extra breaks, drink a lot of water and wear less gear, if possible. Remember to maintain physical distancing and stay two metres (six feet) apart from co-workers and others.

– Durham Region outreach staff actively patrol the city to refer individuals without shelter or in need of services to resources in the community. If someone is in need of immediate emergency shelter, call 911 or visit the Region of Durham’s Emergency Shelters webpage or the city’s unsheltered webpage at www.oshawa.ca/unsheltered.

