Heat warning issued for Durham this weekend

A heat warning has been issued for Durham Region this weekend.

The heat event is expected for Saturday, Aug. 28 through Sunday, Aug. 29, and possibly into Monday, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

The city’s cooling centres will operate during the duration of the heat alert at City Hall, 50 Centre St. S., and all city recreational facilities. Washrooms and drinking water are available.

Splash pads and Camp Samac Pool will have extended operating hours until sunset during the heat event.

Lakeview Park Beach, weather permitting, will also extend supervision hours until sunset during the heat event. Access to the beach will be monitored and controlled between 11:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

For more information about cooling centres and options to beat the heat, visit www.oshawa.ca/staycool.

