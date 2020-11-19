Have your say on traffic in your neighbourhood

Oshawa residents are invited to provide input on a study to update the Neighbourhood Traffic Management Guide (N.T.M.G.).

The updated guide, used to address speeding, volume and traffic safety concerns in neighbourhoods, will identify new processes for selecting the most appropriate management tools for residential streets in the city.

The guide is based on best practices from comparable cities and discusses the roles and justifications for using specific tools. The city notes the guide does not address traffic concerns on regional roads in Oshawa.

Key items being considered for inclusion in the updated N.T.M.G. include a new process for reviewing and implementing Traffic Management in residential neighbourhoods; a policy to determine where City Traffic Management should be prioritized; best practices for designing safe roadways in new neighbourhoods; a toolbox of traffic calming measures that can be utilized to improve traffic safety; and a policy for 40 km/h areas, and Community Safety Zones.

The city is inviting community members to view the virtual presentation and complete an online feedback form. Those who prefer to complete the feedback form on paper can call Service Oshawa.

Participants can also take part in a crowdsourcing map on Connect Oshawa, which will be used to collect location-specific information on traffic calming issues and concerns on city residential streets.

Feedback will be received until 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 11 and will be considered in the development of preliminary findings to the Community Services Committee.

Phase 2 of the study will present preliminary findings and recommendations to the community for review and comment, anticipated for winter/spring 2021.

To view the presentation and submit a feedback form, visit www.connectoshawa.ca/TrafficGuide, or call Service Oshawa at 905-436-3311 during regular business hours to complete the feedback form in writing.

