Have your say on the draft proposed action plan for the Oshawa airport

An open house to hear from residents on the Draft Proposed 2021-2022 Oshawa Executive Airport Action Plan will be held by the City of Oshawa.

The draft proposed plan contains 14 action items related to the Oshawa airport for the city to advance before the next term of council when the next Airport Business Plan will be considered.

The Airport Business Plan is intended to guide actions and the decision making process at the airport.

Community members can review a copy of the draft proposed action plan online at ConnectOshawa.ca/Airport.

Residents are also invited to watch the virtual public meeting held by the Development Services Committee on May 10, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. by visiting Oshawa.ca/Webcast.

Residents can share their feedback at the Development Services Committee virtual public meeting by requesting to speak electronically. Requests may be made no later than 4:30 p.m. on May 6 to City Clerk Services in writing at clerks@oshawa.ca.

Written correspondence can also be submitted to City Clerk Services by 4:30 p.m. on May 4. Comments received after that time and up to May 10 will be provided to committee members at the meeting.

The city says all feedback on the Draft Proposed 2021-2022 Oshawa Executive Airport Action Plan received prior to May 28 will be considered in the preparation of the final recommendation report to be presented to the Development Services Committee and council for consideration

