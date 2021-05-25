Have your say on community safety in downtown

The City of Oshawa is calling on residents to share their feedback on community safety in the downtown and surrounding area.

As a thank you for participation, those who complete the feedback form will have a chance to win a $100 City recreation credit, which can be used towards virtual programs, fitness memberships and admissions.

“By working together we can make a difference – community action for community solutions,” says Oshawa Mayor Dan Carter. “I encourage Oshawa residents and business owners to share their concerns on community safety in the downtown area to assist us in developing innovating and community-driven solutions to make a better city for all.”

According to the city, this community engagement opportunity supports the mandate of the Mayor’s Task Force on Community Safety, Security and Well-Being, which calls for community action for solutions. Phase one focuses on the downtown and surrounding area.

Feedback will be received until 12 p.m. on Monday, June 28, 2021 and will assist city staff in identifying initiatives and programs to enhance community safety.

Individual responses will be anonymous and will be used to summarize overall feedback, and will be shared with the task force to assist in providing suggestions to city council and staff.

Regional Councillor Bob Chapman says in order to address the concerns of local residents and businesses owners in the downtown area, they need to be heard.

“I encourage everyone to take the time to provide feedback on community safety and identify their areas of concern,” he says. “Your input is invaluable and will be used to help inform the Mayor’s Task Force, Council, and City staff.”

Residents can provide feedback by visiting Connect Oshawa to complete an online feedback form.

Those who prefer to complete the feedback form on paper are asked to call Service Oshawa at 905-436-3311 during regular business hours.

