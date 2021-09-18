Have you say on the region’s accessibility plan

The Region of Durham is looking for community input on its multi-year accessibility plan.

The 2022-2025 Multi-Year Accessibility Plan will outline how the Region of Durham will prevent and remove barriers that people with disabilities may face in programs, services and facilities.

The region says input is important to the creation of the plan to continue to improve on services to all residents and staff.

“It will help to shape the 2022-2025 Multi-Year Accessibility Plan,” states the region.

The survey will be open until Sunday, Oct. 3 and takes about 10 minutes to complete.

Visit www.durham.ca/accessibilitysurvey to take part.

