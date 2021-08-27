Have you say on the 2022 city budget

The 2022 city budget season is fast approaching and community members can participate in the process.

Residents and businesses are invited to attend a virtual open house on Tuesday, Sept. 14, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

The online opportunity will feature a brief overview and education session on the city budget, as well as an outline of the 2022 city budget process. Community members will also have an opportunity to share their feedback and priorities.

“I encourage all residents, property owners and business owners to take this opportunity to share your 2022 budget priorities for our city,” says Oshawa Mayor Dan Carter. “The 2022 budget document establishes the framework for the City of Oshawa to make decisions for current and future infrastructure while balancing the service needs of the community.”

Regional and City Councillor Brian Nicholson, chair of the finance committee, says the communities input into the budget makes a difference.

“We can all be a source of good ideas, the difference is when we choose to express them,” says Gray. “Please get involved.”

Community members and businesses can share their budget priorities and attend the open house on Connect Oshawa, at Connectoshawa.ca/Budget2022.

Participants can join by a desktop or laptop computer by visiting https://oshawa.webex.com, enter the access code (179 467 8673) and event password (12345).

Those using WebEx Meetings on a mobile device will select Join Meeting and enter the access code (179 467 8673). Users may be asked to enter the event password (12345).

Community members can also listen in on the phone by calling the toll free number at 1-833-311-4101 and enter the access code (179 467 8673) followed by #.

Participants using WebEx will have the opportunity to submit questions live through the WebEx Q&A tool following the presentation.

Those who are calling in to the open house can submit questions in advance to Corporate Communications by email or by calling 905-436-3311 ext. 5686.

Community members who would like to share their feedback on paper can call Service Oshawa at 905-436-3311 during regular business hours, between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday, to request a paper feedback form.

Feedback will be received until noon on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021 and will be shared with city staff and council as part of the 2022 city budget process.

All responses will be anonymous and will only be used to summarize overall feedback received from the public.

