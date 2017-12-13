Harbour Lands pedestrian bridge nearly done

By Dave Flaherty/The Oshawa Express

The rehabilitation of the pedestrian bridge spanning the Oshawa Creek near the city’s Harbour Lands is nearing completion.

During a presentation at the Jubilee Pavilion on Dec. 8, Oshawa Councillor Bob Chapman provided an update on the project, stating the steel-fabricated bridge has been placed, and crews will continue forging ahead on the remaining work before winter settles in.

The new bridge, which replaces the older wooden structure, has an approximate price tag of $545,000, and is a large part of the nearly $1.3 million remediation and redevelopment work currently ongoing at the Oshawa Harbour Lands, which also includes the installation of a soil cap and erosion controls.

The new bridge will become part of the 780-km long Waterfront Trail connecting Oshawa to surrounding municipalities.

Earlier this year, the city received a $272,000 grant from the Ontario Trillium Foundation and $160,000 in federal funding towards the replacement of the bridge.

Oshawa Mayor John Henry says the rehabilitation project wouldn’t have been possible without the hard work of city staff.

“We would never have been able to do this if the team didn’t write the application for the grant,” Henry says.

For Henry, the bridge is a representation of bringing together different sections of the city.

“It’s about connecting the rest of the community with the waterfront- the finest waterfront on the north side of Lake Ontario,” the mayor stated. “It’s exciting when people from outside of our community can come here in the summer and even in the wintertime and see what we have to offer.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Print

