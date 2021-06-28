Guns, drugs seized

Durham police have made an arrest after seizing a gun and drugs following a collision investigation in Oshawa.

Officers were investigating a collision on Thursday, June, 24, involving a white Kawasaki motorcycle in the area of Ritson Road South and Wentworth Street East.

Police say during the investigation, the suspect was found to be in possession of a handgun, fentanyl, cannabis and cash. All items were seized and the suspect was arrested without incident.

The 35-year-old Oshawa male faces 24 charges, and was held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with new information about this investigation is asked to contact DRPS Det. Dellipizzi at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2766.

