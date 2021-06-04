Guns, drugs seized in Oshawa

Durham police have made an arrest after seizing a firearm and drugs following a traffic stop in Oshawa.

Officers stopped a vehicle in the area of Toronto Avenue and Ritson Road South for a Highway Traffic Act offence on Saturday, May 29.

Upon further investigation, officers discovered a quantity of drugs (cocaine) and attempted to arrest the suspect when he fled on foot. He was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit and a firearm was located.

A 29-year-old Ajax make is facing several firearm and drugs-related charges. He was held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with new information is asked to contact Sergeant Parkinson at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1747.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

