Guns and drugs seized in Oshawa

Durham police have arrested three people after seizing a gun and drugs following a traffic stop in Oshawa.

Officers stopped a vehicle in the area of Albert Street and Elm Street on Tuesday, June 29 for a Highway Traffic Act offence. Upon further investigation, officers discovered an occupant with a loaded gun. After locating the firearm, the suspect assaulted the officer and fled on foot.

After a brief foot pursuit, the suspect was taken into custody and another firearm was located.

Officers also located a quantity of drugs, including cocaine and fentanyl.

A 25-year-old, 24-year-old and 20-year-old are facing numerous charges.

Anyone with new information about this investigation is asked to contact DRPS Cst. Chen at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1756.

