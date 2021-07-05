Guns and drugs seized in Oshawa
Durham police have arrested three people after seizing a gun and drugs following a traffic stop in Oshawa.
Officers stopped a vehicle in the area of Albert Street and Elm Street on Tuesday, June 29 for a Highway Traffic Act offence. Upon further investigation, officers discovered an occupant with a loaded gun. After locating the firearm, the suspect assaulted the officer and fled on foot.
After a brief foot pursuit, the suspect was taken into custody and another firearm was located.
Officers also located a quantity of drugs, including cocaine and fentanyl.
A 25-year-old, 24-year-old and 20-year-old are facing numerous charges.
Anyone with new information about this investigation is asked to contact DRPS Cst. Chen at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1756.