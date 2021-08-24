Gun found during traffic stop

A traffic stop in Oshawa has resulted in the seizure of a gun.

Durham police observed a vehicle speeding through a construction zone in the area of Harmony Road North and Adelaide Avenue East on Saturday, Aug. 21 around 2 a.m. The vehicle was travelling 90 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.

The officer pulled the vehicle over and, upon further investigation, suspected the driver was impaired. The driver refused to provide a proper sample for the approved screening device and the male was arrested.

A firearm was located inside when the vehicle was searched.

A 35-year-old Whitby man is facing numerous charges, including stunt driving, and possession of a loaded prohibited firearm. He was held for a bail hearing and his vehicle was impounded.

Anyone with new information about this incident can contact DRPS Cst. Birmingham at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5100.

