Gun fired in Oshawa

Durham police say no one was injured after a gun was discharged during a disturbance on an Oshawa street early Friday morning.

On Aug. 28 around 4 a.m., police were called to a disturbance on Frederick Mason Drive in Oshawa, a residential street in the Harmony Road North and Coldstream Drive area of north Oshawa.

A 23-year-old male reported arriving home just before 4 a.m. when he was approached by several unknown males, who assaulted him and tried to take his jewelry and shoes. He was struck on the head by an object and later went to hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening injury.

The victim’s father tried to intervene during the altercation and was struck by a suspect’s vehicle. He received medical attention at the scene.

It is believed one of the suspects fired a gun at the house while leaving the scene in a vehicle. Investigators do not believe this was a random attack.

The investigation is continuing and anyone with dash cam footage from this area, or with home security cameras, is asked to contact lead investigator D/Cst. Hilliard at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1657.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

