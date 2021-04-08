Grow Green with Rotary

The Rotary Club of Oshawa-Parkwood is selling composted livestock manure to help residents get their gardens ready for spring.

“The Ploughman’s Choice composted livestock manure, available in 24-pound bags for $7 per bag, has arrived and is now available for everyone to order and make their arrangements for payment and pickup,” says Rotarian Lennis Trotter.

The Rotary Club has set up a temporary location to sell the manure in the lot behind Meineke Car Care, located at 162 King St. E. in Oshawa.

Ploughman’s Choice is the ultimate slow-release soil amendment for gardens and lawns and is composed of 100 per cent composted, all-natural livestock manure.

The Rotary club says both vegetable growers and Ontario homeowners are discovering the advantages of this remarkable soil amendment and mulch.

There’s no green bin, recyclable materials, or other fillers included.

“Many people have already pre-ordered and they will be called in the next few days to make their arrangements for pickup and payment,” says Rotarian John Kellam.

“We will also deliver. Donations to the Rotary Club of Oshawa-Parkwood will be gratefully accepted for anyone who wishes to have the bags delivered, for orders of five bags or more,” he adds.

Proceeds from the sale will go to help Rotary community projects.

Trotter and Kellam say there are so many new challenges facing the Rotary Clubs in Durham Region and all over the world, but both agree that Rotary is responding and humanitarian service remains their primary focus.

The manure campaign is another community service from Rotary to help everyone get their gardens and lawns ready for spring, while at the same time, helping the Rotary Club of Oshawa-Parkwood serve the community.

“Along with the Oshawa-Parkwood Rotarians on our committee, I want to give a special thank you to Rotarian John Kellam of MAK Funeral Home, our friends at Meineke Car Care, and Merle Cole of the Oshawa Garden Club for helping us put this program together,” says Trotter.

Payments can be made with cash or by cheque made out to the Rotary Club of Oshawa-Parkwood.

For more information or to place an order for manure, call Rotary Past President Hilda Finnigan at 905-431-4258, or visit www.rotaryoshawa-parkwood.org.

