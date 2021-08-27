Grant deadlines approaching for not-for-profit community groups and organizations

The deadline for grant applications for not-for-profit community groups and organizations is approaching in October.

The City of Oshawa says council is committed to assisting Oshawa-based not-for-profit community groups and organizations initiating or delivering programs and services to the residents of Oshawa.

The city offers four financial assistance programs for these community groups and organizations – partnership grants, anchor organization grants, financial assistance and waiving of fees.

The deadline for the partnership and anchor organization grants is Friday, Oct. 1.

For more information on the city’s financial assistance programs, visit the Partnerships and Grants webpage.

