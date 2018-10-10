Grandview at 70 per cent of campaign target

By Dave Flaherty/The Oshawa Express

Grandview Kids Foundation is asking the community to “believe” and from all indications, it is working.

The foundation officially launched its $20 million Believe Campaign at the end of September as it continues on to the opening of a new children’s centre in Ajax.

The planned facility will replace Grandview Children’s Centre in Oshawa.

With 10,000 children accessing Grandview’s services every year, and another 3,300 on a waiting list, it is the only treatment centre of its kind in Durham.

“The demand for Grandview Children’s Centre’s life-changing treatment and rehabilitation services has been exceeding the facility’s capacity for some time,” officials stated in a press release.

When the centre opened in 1983, it served about 400 children.

Foundation chair Bryan Yetman noted that while they have been operating in “quiet campaign mode” for the past year or so, community support has been “loud and clear.”

In fact, $14.5 million of the $20 million goal has been achieved so far.

Foundation spokesperson Molly Kett says this has been achieved through a $5 million private donation and a $1 million contribution from Jumpstart Canada.

Funds have also been raised through a number of events and fundraisers.

Although the facility is moving to Ajax, Kett notes that Grandview will open a satellite centre in Oshawa, and continue to have a large presence in the city.

Specifics of the new building have not been finalized, but Kett says “it’s going to be quite a bit bigger.”

The foundation will be hosting its fourth annual Pure Imagination gala on Friday, Nov. 9 at Deer Creek Golf and Banquet Facility. For more info, visit grandviewkidsfoundation.ca

To donate to the Believe Campaign, visit grandviewkidsbelieve.ca

