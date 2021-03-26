GoFundMe set up in support of family from Olive Avenue fire

A GoFundMe page has been set up in support of the family who suffered a tragic fire in Oshawa that took four lives earlier in the week.

In less than a week, $27,797 has been donated to the family, surpassing the $20,000 goal, and the page has been shared more than 4,500 times.

“My uncle’s home caught on fire in Oshawa around 1 a.m. on March 22nd, 2021. Only him, his wife, and one of their three children made it out of the house. At the time, the other two children were unaccounted for,” the page reads.

The bodies of two children were recovered Tuesday, March 23 and Durham Regional Police (DRPS) have confirmed the children are siblings. Fire crews also recovered two adults late Monday, who police say are not related.

“Bobby’s family has lost two of their beloved children. The pain they are feeling is indescribable,” the page continues, noting everything the family owned was destroyed in the fire.

“Any help is greatly appreciated. They have to rebuild their lives from the ground up.”

The fire destroyed the townhome unit at 149 Olive Avenue, in which five people were able to escape. Six other units were also affected by the blaze.

Durham Regional Police say the fire is now under active investigation as a possible arson.

“We did receive information from evidence down at the scene that this could potentially be an arson investigation,” explains DRPS Const. George Tudos during a press conference Wednesday, noting this is why the Major Crimes Unit has cordoned off the scene.

Oshawa City Hall has also lowered its flags to half-mast and at all city facilities in memory of the lives lost in the fire.

“I extend my sincere condolences to the families, friends and neighbours affected by the tragic fire on Olive Avenue. We join the families during this time of grief and offer our thoughts and support,” says Mayor Dan Carter on behalf of the city and council.

“This is a sad time for our community. By lowering our flags, we are reflecting and remembering the lives lost in this tragic incident.”

Visit the GoFundMe page to donate.

