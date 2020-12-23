GoFundMe set up for family of worker who died in accident at Ontario Tech construction site

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up in honour of a construction worker who died at an Ontario Tech University construction site earlier this month.

“On December 15th, the Moro family’s life was turned upside down when Paul tragically passed away as a result of a workplace accident,” the page reads, which was created by The 2007 Essa Hockey Moms to help provide support and financial assistance to the family.

“We were fortunate to welcome the entire Moro family to our Essa Hockey Community,” they say. “Paul’s smile and “Game Day!!!” texts will be forever missed.”

They describes the 54-year-old father of three as someone “deeply loved” by family and friends.

“He touched many lives in his community and could always be seen with a smile on his face,” the page reads, noting he was a man who “sacrificed everything for his family and tried to make the lives of his wife and children easier.”

“He was a loving husband, father, son, brother and friend,” it continues. “He created communities wherever he went; through his kids sports, farming, hunting and his work. His funny, energetic and caring personality will never be forgotten.”

They say the Moro family was always ready to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.

“Paul’s family now needs our help. Melissa has a difficult challenge ahead; grieving the loss of her soulmate while still raising two young children,” the page continues.

“We want to thank you in advance for any love and support that you can provide to the Moro family.”

As of Dec. 22, the GoFundMe campaign has raised $28,216, surpassing the original $20,000 goal.

A private funeral service for Moro was held on Dec. 21. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the service was also livestreamed for family and friends who were unable to attend.

For more information or to donate, visit https://ca.gofundme.com/f/moro-family-fundraiser

