GoFundMe hits target in days

By Dave Flaherty/The Oshawa Express

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched in support of the family of a 24-year-old international student killed in a suspected impaired driving crash last week.

The student, identified as Naveen on the GoFundMe page, was from India and studying at Durham College.

As of Friday afternoon, the campaign had raised approximately $29,000 of its $40,000 goal. It is stated the funds will be used to help to return his body to his home country for a funeral, support his family, and pay back student loans.

A 36-year-old Oshawa man faces charges in connection to the fatal crash which happened around 2 a.m. on the morning of Wednesday, Oct. 3.

According to police, the crash took place at the intersection of Taunton Road West and Thornton Road.

Police state deceased was stopped in a grey Honda Civic facing westbound when his vehicle was struck from behind by a black Honda Civic.

Both vehicles sustained severe damage, coming to rest on the opposite side of the intersection.

The 24-year-old student was found without vital signs at the scene and transported to Lakeridge Health in Oshawa where he was later pronounced dead.

His name was not officially released by police.

The accused has been charged with impaired operation causing death, exceed 80 mgs causing death, and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death.

The intersection was closed for several hours while evidence was collected. The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with new information about this incident or who witnessed this collision is asked to call Detective Constable Bill Scott of the Traffic Services Branch at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5217.

