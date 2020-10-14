GM’s McLaughlin Advanced Technology track in Oshawa to be complete this year

Work has resumed at GM’s McLaughlin Advanced Technology track in Oshawa.

Announced in May 2019, construction and paving work on the multi-million-dollar investment was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement is part of GM’s Oshawa Transformation Agreement, a $170 million investment in Canadian operations.

The testing facility and track in Oshawa will be the first in Canada’s automotive industry specifically purposed for the testing of advanced GM vehicle software and technologies that will enable a future vision that is self-driven, all-electric, and highly connected, according to GM.

“While the COVID-19 situation slowed progress, we are back on track and we look forward to officially opening this new jewel in the Canada Technology Centre crown ear next year,” says GM Canada President and Managing Director Scott Bell. “Technology testing is a critical part of high value-added research and development work in our business and Canada is proving to be an ideal place for GM to expand its engineering work for the future.

Construction is now expected to be completed later this year, and an official grand opening is planned for the spring of 2021.

The 55-acre operation on the south end of the Oshawa plant expands GM’s Canadian technology footprint to four sites and over 900 staff, according to GM.

With campuses in Markam and Oshawa and a cold weather testing facility in Kapuskasing, the GM Canadian Technology Centre (CTC) is one of Canada’s largest automotive software development clusters and GM’s largest advanced technology centre outside of the United States.

Upon completion, the track will support developing software and hardware for advanced vehicle systems, including vehicle motion embedded controls (VMEC), advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle systems, infotainment, and advanced technology work to help GM fulfil its vision for a future with zero crashes, zero emissions, and zero congestion.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

