GM hiring for Oshawa Assembly

GM is currently hiring nearly 1,700 people to staff two shifts of truck production at the Oshawa Assembly.

According to GM Canada President and Managing Director Scott Bell, GM is ahead of schedule for its pickup truck production at the Oshawa plant, which should begin at the end of 2021.

“Working with the Canadian government and our Unifor partners, GM is pulling ahead truck production at Oshawa Assembly to Q4 of 2021, ahead of the previous target of January 2022,” he says.

“Oshawa has a long history of innovation, speed and launch excellence and is on track to deliver one of the fastest plant launches in GM history.”

As part of the $1.3 billion investment to prepare the Oshawa plant for truck production, the team is installing a new body shop – big enough to occupy the equivalent of 13 acres, installing more than 1,200 new robots, covering 30 acres of automation, and installing 3,150 metres of new conveyors and 500 kilometres of electrical wiring.

“Working with the union and supplier partners, this will bring thousands of direct and indirect jobs, just as Canada recovers from COVID,” states GM.

Job positions include 110 electricians, 60 millwrights, and 1,500 production workers.

These are permanent, full-time positions, according to GM, and eligible for pay and benefits in accordance to the GM-Unifor collective agreement.

Between wages, benefits, insurances, pension, shift and overtime premiums, the total compensation package for Skilled Trades has the potential to exceed $100,000 per year.

For more information, or to apply, visit www.gm.ca/careers.

