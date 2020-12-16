GM auctions Corvettes to raise funds for kids in need

GM has auctioned off two iconic Corvettes to raise funds for Durham Children’s Aid Foundation.

GM recently auctioned the last 7th generation Chevrolet Corvette and first 8th generation mid-engine Chevrolet Corvette Stingray built for the Canadian market, raising more than $400,000 for the foundation in honour of Sharon Clark and Sharon’s Kids, an organization founded to help support those in need.

Clark, a former GM employee, started Sharon’s Kids in 1968 at the Oshawa Assembly Plant. She decided to skip the office gift exchange and adopt a family in need instead.

With the help of GM Canada employees, Clark grew her program and continued to support those in need in Durham Region for more than 50 years.

Clark passed away in April 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.

“Thank you to everyone who came together in the spirit of giving and congratulations to the winner who now owns a piece of Canadian history,” states GM Canada’s President and Managing Director Scott Bell. “GM Canada and our community have supported Durham Children’s Aid for more than 50 years, and I am so proud that we are honouring Sharon’s legacy to make the holidays a little brighter for children that need it most in the Durham Region.”

Both vehicles went to one bidder in a live auction hosted by Manheim Canada auction house, who also donated their services for the cause.

The highest bid for the 7th generation Corvette was $187,500 and the 8th generation mid-engine Corvette Stingray sold for $181,000.

Durham Children’s Aid Foundation also received an additional $35,000 in online donations from Unifor, GM Canada, its employees and retirees, and the community.

The winning bidder will also receive a day on the track at Canadian racing legend and former Corvette driver, Ron Fellow’s Performance Driving Schools at Spring Mountain, Nevada and Canadian Tire Mosport Park, Ontario.

Leslie McLean, manager of signature programs for Durham Children’s Aid Foundation, says the foundation is “extremely grateful” to GM Canada for their generosity, as well as Manheim Canada for donating the facilitation of the online auction.

“These funds will go directly into critical programming the foundation provides for children and youth in need,” she says. “This is such a wonderful tribute to such an inspiring person and Sharon would be elated knowing GM Canada is continuing her spirit of giving.”

Donations can still be made, which will help buy Christmas gifts for children in need this holiday season.

To support Sharon’s Kids and the Durham Children’s Aid Foundation, visit www.durhamcaf.ca/support-today/donate/.

