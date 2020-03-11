Gens start road trip with two losses

By Chris Jones/The Oshawa Express

It was a tough weekend on the road for the Gens as they went winless in two games.

Playing the London Knights on Sunday night, the first period saw only one goal off the stick of London’s Liam Foudy, putting the Gens down heading into the second.

The second period saw Oshawa’s lone goal from Brett Neumann as he one-timed a pass from the back of the net past London goalie Brett Brochu to tie the game.

However, London would add one more in the dying minutes of third period to take the lead once again. With Jordan Kooy removed from the net, Matvey Guskov added one more for the Knights, solidifying the 3-1 loss for the Gens.

The Gens took home no stars of the game, and were outshout 36-25, while going one-for-three on the power play.

In earlier action, the Gens were in Guelph taking on the Storm.

After quickly allowing a goal in the first period, Oshawa recovered when Neumann fired a wrist shot past Nico Daws to tie the game.

Midway through the second period, Philip Tomasino managed to poke the puck in during a scrum in front of the net to take the lead.

However, Eric Uba would tie it back up for Guelph, making it 2-2 heading into the third.

To begin the final frame, Cedric Ralph would score his second of the game for Guelph, putting Oshawa behind for the first time since the first period.

But Ty Tullio managed to grab hold of a pass in front of the net in the last five minutes of the period and fired it past Daws to tie the game once again and force overtime.

With nobody able to find the back of the net in the extra five minutes, a shootout was in order and captain Kyle Maclean started the Gens off strong with a diving goal. But it was for naught as Guelph took the shootout victory, and the Gens took home one point on the road.

Kooy was awarded the second star of the game after stopping 35 out of 38 shots. The Gens also went one-for-two on the power play, and were outshot 38-26.

Oshawa now heads to Ottawa and Peterborough before returning home on Sunday, March 15 to take on the Niagara IceDogs at 6:05 p.m. at the Tribute Communities Centre.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

