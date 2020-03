Position: G

Shoots: L

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 196

Birthdate: 2000-04-30

Hometown: Bradford, Ont.

Jordan Kooy is one of only a handful of goalies in the OHL currently signed to a NHL squad, as he was drafted by the Vegas Golden Knights. Oshawa is his third team this season, and Kooy has amassed a 3.40 GAA, .897 save percentage in 19 games with Oshawa

