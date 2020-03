Position: LW

Shoots: L

Height: 6’

Weight: 169

Birthdate: 1999-04-21

Hometown: Thornhill, Ont.

Cole Resnick is in his third season with the Generals and, after playing in 62 games last season, he has only hit the ice 30 times this year. In those 30 games, he has amassed six assists while playing to a minus-two, and has yet to see any time in the penalty box this season.

