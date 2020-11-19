Gens players heading to Europe

Two Generals will be heading to Europe to keep their skills sharp before training camp.

The Generals have announced import forward Oliver Suni and defenceman David Mudrak have been loaned to teams in Europe.

Suni, an 18-year-old forward, has joined Rauman Lukko’s U-20 team in Rauman, Finland. In a season shortened by injury and the COVID-19 pandemic, Suni played in 43 games and racked up 32 points.

Suni joined Rauman Lukko on Nov. 8.

Rauman Lukko U20 is the top junior feeder team of Rauman Lukko, of the Finnish Elite League. Suni made his debut with Lukko on Nov. 11, scoring his first goal with the team during the first period.

Mudrak, one of the Generals’ newest additions, was selected 37th overall in the 2020 CHL Import Draft. He played the 2019-2020 season in Finland, with Turun Palloseura’s U20 team. In 47 games the defenceman scored six goals and added 16 assists.

The Slovakian has also represented his country on the international stage, playing for Slovakia at the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championships. He played five games at the tournament and had three assists.

At 19 years old, Mudrak is expected to be a large part of the Slovakian team at this year’s World Junior Championship being held in Edmonton, Alta., this December.

While the OHL continues to plan for its return to play on Feb. 4, Mudrak has joined HC Kosice, playing out of the top-tier in Slovakia. In five games with his new team, Mudrak has had two assists.

While both players have begun their 2020-2021 seasons in Europe, they have both committed to rejoining the Generals in time to quarantine before the start of OHL training camp on Jan. 23.

