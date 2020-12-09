Gens players headed to Slovakia

The Oshawa Generals have loaned three of its players to Slovakia’s top men’s league.

Forward Ty Tullio, overage forward Allan McShane, and import defensemen David Jesus have been loaned to MHK Liptovsky Mikulas of the Slovak Extraliga, Slovakia’s top men’s league.

Tullio was drafted 11th overall by the Generals in the 2018 OHL Priority Selection, and since then, has settled right in as a top player across the league.

In his sophomore season, shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic, Tullio played 62 games with the Generals.

Tullio was drafted in the fifth round by the Edmonton Oilers in the recent NHL draft.

On the dubbed ‘TNT’ line with Phil Tomasino and former General Brett Meuman, Tullio scored 27 goals and 39 assists for a career-high 66 points, a 24 point increase from last season.

McShane is entering his final year with the Generals as one of the top playmakers in the OHL. In 62 games last season, he scored 23 goals and 44 assists.

Drafted 19th overall by the Erie Otters in 2016, he was also selected in the fourth round by the Montreal Canadiens in the 2018 NHL draft.

His season was also highlighted by seven games with at least three points.

Jesus was selected in the 12th round of the 2018 OHL Priority Selection but found himself as one of the Generals’ top defensemen last season. He scored 11 points by way of two goals and nine assists across 61 games.

His first career OHL goal came in the 2019-2020 home opener against the Kingston Frontenacs.

Import defensemen David Mudrak is also currently playing in the Slovak Extraliga with HC Kosice.

Import defenceman David Mudrak (HC Kosice) and former General Matt Mistele (HC Banska Bystrica) are also currently playing in the Slovak Extraliga.

While Tullio, McShane and Jesus will begin their 2020-2021 seasons in Slovakia, they have all committed to rejoining the Generals in time to quarantine before the start of the OHL Training Camp on Jan. 23, 2021.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

