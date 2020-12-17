Gens’ Phil Tomasino named to Team Canada

Oshawa Generals forward Phil Tomasino has been named to Team Canada for the 2021 World Junior Championship.

The Mississauga, Ontario native is entering his first full season with the Generals.

Tomasino was acquired last season from the Niagara IceDogs for multiple draft picks.

In 26 games with the team, he scored 18 goals and added 25 assists. He finished fourth in league scoring with 100 points.

He was the first General to hit the century point mark since alumni John Tavares and Brett MacLean both hit the milestone in 2009.

His on-ice success continued throughout the tournament’s selection camp, putting up six points in four games.

Internationally, Tomasino has represented Canada on two other occasions. In 2017, he played for Team Black at the U17 World Hockey Challenge in Dawson Creek and Fort St. John, B.C. In five games, Tomasino had one assist.

In 2019, he represented Canada and the U18 World Junior Championship in Ornskoldsvik and Umea, Sweden. In six games, he scored one goal and added four assists.

Drafted in the first round (24th overall) by the Nashville Predators in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, the six-foot, 181-pound forward joined the Predators in the NHL bubble during the recent playoffs.

Tomasino signed an entry-level contract with the club in October of 2019.

“We are so proud of Phil,” says General Manager Roger Hunt. “He has played well in the OHL for us and from all accounts, he went and did what he was supposed to do. He made the team and left no doubt in anyone’s mind. Now he has to go get the gold.”

The tournament is set to begin on Christmas Day in Edmonton and Team Canada’s first game will take place on Boxing Day against Germany at 6 p.m. est.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

