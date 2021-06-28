Gens’ Head Coach Greg Walters moves on

The Oshawa Generals have announced that the club and Head Coach Greg Walters have parted ways.

Walters was named head coach of the Generals in June 2018 following an eight-season run with the Ontario Junior Hockey League’s Georgetown Raiders.

The former Ontario Junior Hockey League and Canadian Junior Hockey League coach of the year brought his winning ways to the OHL, leading the Generals to back-to-back third place finishes in the eastern conference.

The former Ottawa 67’s forward was a fourth round pick of the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 1990 NHL Entry Draft and, following a lengthy pro career that included stops in the AHL and in other various North American leagues, was named an assistant coach with the Sarnia Sting before joining the Raiders eight years later.

“The Oshawa Generals want to extend their sincere gratitude to Greg for his dedication and commitment to their organization and wish him well in the next steps of his coaching career,” says the club.”

The club also recently announced that the coaching contract for Assistant Coach Greg Nemisz has not been extended.

“I would like to thank Greg for all his service to the Oshawa Generals,” says General Manager Roger Hunt. “Greg came on board the year we won the Memorial Cup and has been a huge part of our organization ever since.”

“I’m sure Greg will tackle the next stage of his life and career with the same professionalism and effort as he did with us,” Hunt continues.

Nemisz has been an assistance coach with the Gens since joining prior to the 2015-16 season.

In addition to his coaching career, Nemisz played five professional seasons in the National Hockey League and American Hockey League before joining the Gens in his first coaching role.

The club says the move comes as a mutual decision, with Nemisz looking to move his career in a different direction.

