Gens capture three of six points in triple game weekend

By Joel Wittnebel/The Oshawa Generals

The Oshawa Generals split this past weekend, garnering three of a possible six points in three games in as many days, earning a win over the Kitchener Rangers and an extra point in an overtime loss to the Ottawa 67s.

Unlike the Generals strong offensive efforts so far this season, this past weekend saw Oshawa in a series of defensive match ups, starting with the Ottawa 67s on Oct. 20. It wasn’t until the second period that Kenny Huether would find the back of the net on the powerplay to put the Gens up 1-0. The lone goal was followed by more offensive silence until Ottawa was able to even the score late in the third period. Unfortunately for Oshawa, the momentum from the late goal would shift into the overtime period where Ottawa would put the game away with a goal from Kody Clark just passed the four minute mark.

On Saturday, the Gens would capture their lone win of the weekend over the Kitchener Rangers at the Tribute Communities Centre. After watching Generals’ great Tony Tanti have his number hoisted into the rafters, Oshawa would put up a 2-1 victory with goals from Renars Krastenbergs and Domenic Commisso. Goaltender Kyle Keyser made 18 saves in the victory.

However, the small well of offense tapped in Saturday’s game ran dry the following night as the Barrie Colts came to town. Through three periods, the Generals were unable to solve Colts’ goaltender Leo Lazarev who made 26 saves in the 4-0 shutout victory, which pushed the Colts into first place in the Eastern Conference.

The weekend leaves the Generals with a 5-5-2-0 record and sitting in seventh place in the East.

Oshawa is now staring down another three-game week, the first coming on Oct. 26 when the team travels to Niagara to take on the IceDogs. The next night, the Gens return home to face the Peterborough Petes on Oct. 27. The club will get a night off before hosting the Ottawa 67s on Oct. 29.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Print

