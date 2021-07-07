Gens announce 2021-2022 schedule

The Oshawa Generals have announced the complete schedule for the 2021-2022 season.

Commencing on Friday, Oct. 8, the Oshawa Generals will begin the 68-game schedule against the Hamilton Bulldogs at home.

This marks the first time the Gens have taken on the Bulldogs to open the season at home.

“We have had some good fortune lately and the fact the OHL is back this season and we are kicking the season off at home is even more exciting,” says General Manager Roger Hunt.

“Our fans won’t have to wait for a second longer to see our players in action on home ice, once the season officially kicks off in October,” he adds.

The Gens are known for taking advantage of their home crowd, according to the organization, currently riding a six-game home opener win streak.

Across the last six home openers, the Gens have outscored their opponents by a score of 29-11.

The 2021-2022 regular season will finish on April 23 against the Kingston Frontenacs, also on home ice.

In this particular year, not unlike the National Hockey League, and due to a number of different factors, the Ontario Hockey League has aimed to reduce travel and overnight stays for member teams throughout the regular season.

This has resulted in a schedule driven predominantly by intra-conference play.

Here is the 2021-2022 opponent breakdown:

Peterborough Petes: 12 games

Kingston Frontenacs: 12 games

Ottawa 67’s: 10 games

Hamilton Bulldogs: 8 games

Niagara IceDogs: 6 games

Barrie Colts: 6 games

Mississauga Steelheads: 6 games

North Bay Battalion: 4 games

Sudbury Wolves: 4 games

