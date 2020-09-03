Gens acquire Hayden Fowler

The Oshawa Generals have traded draft selections for Erie Otters forward Hayden Fowler.

Fowler was a first round selection of the Soo Greyhounds in the 2017 Ontario Hockey League (OHL) Priority Selection. In the 2019-20 season, Fowler recorded 42 points in 52 games.

“I wanted to add a top 4 defenceman or a top 6 forward during the 2020 CHL Import Draft this past June,” states Vice President and General Manager Roger Hunt. “With the addition of Mudrak filling our defence during the Import Draft, Hayden now makes our top 6 complete.”

He notes he has watched Fowler play from the first time he was a minor midget in Kingston and then being drafted into the OHL.

“I am excited for our fans to see him wearing Gens colours,” he says.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

