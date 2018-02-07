Generals blow out Windsor, Peterborough

By Dave Flaherty/The Oshawa Express

The weekend was a perfect example of ending on a high note for the Oshawa Generals.

After a 7-1 pounding at the hands of the Kingston Frontenacs on Friday, Feb. 2, the Generals had a fire lit under them with back-to-back wins.

The second of those wins came Sunday evening against the defending Memorial Cup champions Windsor Spitfires.

The Gens dominated the first period, outshooting Windsor 11-3. However, despite three power plays in the period, the Gens could only score once, with Kenny Huether netting his team-leading 23rd.

Domenico Commissio put Oshawa up by two at 2:31 of the second, his 15th of the year from Matt Brassard and goalie Kyle Keyser.

The Spitfires took over for the rest of the second frame, scoring twice to tie the game 2-2 after 40 minutes.

As the third period unfolded, it quickly became apparent the Generals would not be denied a win on Superbowl Sunday.

Beginning with Huether’s second of the game at 5:01, the Gens would score three times with three minutes to build a 5-2 lead, with the other goals coming from Commissio and Matt Brassard. Brendan Harrogate would score his sixth goal year of the year at 14:06. Windsor would score late in the third period but it was far too late as the Gens walked away with a 6-3 win.

Kyle Keyser made 25 saves in the victory.

On Saturday evening, it was the Peterborough Petes who felt the Generals’ wrath, as they pounded their East Division rivals 8-2 on the road.

Oshawa came flying out of the gate with five goals in the first 10 minutes of the game, chasing Petes goaltender Dylan Wells after he gave up four goals on eight shots.

The offensive outburst was well varied with the Gens getting goals from eight different players, including Huether, Commissio, Harrogate, Hayden McCool, Jack Studnicka, Serron Noel, Renars Krastenbergs and Nick Wong.

Despite the lopsided score, Keyser had a busy night setting aside 37 shots.

Oshawa currently sits with 53 points, third in the OHL’s East Division and tied for fifth in the Eastern Conference with the North Bay Battalion.

In other club news, five Generals made the NHL Central Scouting mid-term rankings for the 2018 Entry Draft.

Right winger Serron Noel was ranked 9th, Centre Allan McShane 33rd, defenseman Nico Gross 47th, left winger Renars Krastenbergs 137th and defenseman William Ennis 173rd.

The Gens will have a chance for revenge against Kingston as they return to action for a rare Wednesday night home game (Feb. 7) at 7:05 p.m.

After travelling to Ottawa on Friday, they will return home to the Tribute Communities Centre next Sunday to host Peterborough.

