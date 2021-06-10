Gas station robbed in Oshawa

Durham police arrested a suspect following a gas station robbery in Oshawa over the weekend.

Officers were called to a robbery at the Petro Canada on Simcoe Street South on Saturday, June 5, around 9:21 p.m. Police say the suspect entered the store, approached the clerk and made a demand for cash.

The clerk left the cash area, while the suspect damaged the cash register, fleeing with cash.

Officers were involved in a foot pursuit with the suspect along Wentworth Street until the male jumped over the Wentworth Bridge.

Police say the suspect then broke into a home on Fundy Court in Oshawa, but was held down by the tenants until police arrived.

The clerk and the tenants did not receive any physical injuries during the incident.

A 33-year-old Brampton male has been charged with robbery, disguise with intent, and break and enter. He was held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with new information about this investigation is asked to contact the Investigative Services-Robbery Unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5355.

