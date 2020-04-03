Garbage bag limit goes up

Oshawa residents can now have up to six bags of garbage for their next pickup after the region announced it was increasing the bag limit.

The increase comes based on an assessment of the resident’s needs, according to a region press release.

The Durham Region Works Department is reminding residents of a few waste tips that can help collectors:

Garbage should be bagged and securely tied, even if it is in garbage cans.

Green bin organic waste should also be bagged in 100 per cent compostable bags.

Any loose garbage or loose organics will not be collected.

Recycling must be loose inside your blue box – not in plastic bags. Recycling set out in plastic bags will not be collected

Reduce the amount of waste as best as possible. Although the region has relaxed garbage bag limits from four to six bags, it is still important not to overload collection crews unnecessarily.

Do not approach collection staff and respect the physical distancing guidelines of two metres (six feet)

Put used gloves in the garbage – please do not litter.

Remember to wash your hands after handling waste or recycling. Simple actions will help protect the region’s garbage collectors.

According to the region, weekly blue box, green bin and bi-weekly garbage collection are all currently scheduled as normal. Yard waste collection begins the week of April 6 in Ajax and Clarington, and the week of April 13 in Pickering, Brock, Scugog and Uxbridge.

Furthermore, curbside battery collection will take place during the week of April 20 to 24.

In order to continue being able to serve residents, Regional Waste Management Facilities are currently open Tuesday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Residents are being asked to be prepared to make debit or credit card payments only, as cash will not be accepted.

“We want to take this opportunity to thank our residents for continuing to properly dispose of their recyclables, garbage and organics,” says Susan Siopis, commission of works for the Region of. “We understand this is a challenging time for everyone, but we are committed to continuing to provide our residents with this essential service. Your cooperation with these waste tips will not only help us ensure the health and safety of our works, but also benefits the community and the environment as a whole,” she adds.

For more information, visit www.durham.ca/waste or download the Durham Region Waste App.

