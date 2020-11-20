Fundraiser this weekend to collect feminine products for women in need

By Courtney Bachar/The Oshawa Express/LJI Reporter

A local resident is looking to collect feminine hygiene products for women in need.

Amanda deBoer has been running her fundraising event February 2018.

deBoer, a Leukemia survivor, says she had been in remission for about a year and was looking for a way to give back to her community.

“I decided to give back and do some random acts of kindness since I had been so blessed during my cancer journey.”

She explains she had watched a documentary, based in the U.S., about homeless women and how they lack feminine hygiene products.

“It showed the women and what they do and what they use – or what they don’t use – and it was just heartbreaking,” she says.

That’s when deBoer started inquiring about a need in Oshawa.

“I found there was a huge need here as well,” she says.

This will be deBoer’s fifth event, however, because of COVID-19, she’s trying something different this time with a drive-thru collection.

“People can stay in the comfort and safety of their own vehicle and drive through the parking lot,” she says.

The event, taking place on Sunday, Nov. 22, will be held in the parking lot of St. Luke’s Presbyterian Church in Oshawa from 1 to 4 p.m.

deBoer says there’s even going to be a special guest.

For a minimum toonie donation, people can get a socially distanced picture with Santa and Ms. Claus, adding everyone who donates will have their name entered into a draw for a gift basket. Santa will be drawing a name at the end of the day.

She says items needed most are tampons and pads. Monetary donations are also welcome.

deBoer has also partnered with Terrol McFarlane-Maciver, founder of SOCKS, an organization that works to provide fresh clean socks to those in need, who will also be on site collecting sock donations.

More than 800,000 Canadians every month rely on food banks, with socks being one of the most needed and least donated items, according to a statement on the SOCKS website.

“Socks are more than an article of clothing to those who have so little,” the statement continues. “They offer warmth, health, a symbol that someone is looking out for them, ownership, and pride. Socks make the forgotten poor feel wanted and loved again.”

The charity event takes place on Sunday, Nov. 22 from 1 to 4 p.m. in the parking lot of St. Luke’s Presbyterians Church, 333 Rossland Rd. W.

The pair will also be hosting a second charity drive-thru event in Whitby on Saturday, Nov. 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of QJS Specialty Cleaning, 6775 Baldwin St. N (Whitby/Brooklin).

