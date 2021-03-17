Friendly chatbot app helps those in need

A chatbot app has launched in Durham Region to connect those in need to services in their community.

Community Development Council Durham (CDCD) partnered with Ample Labs, a tech non-profit dedicated to preventing homelessness through technology, to launch Chalmers Durham, a friendly chatbot that connects people to services nearest to them, such as hot meals, shelters, drop-ins and more.

The Chalmers web-app has assisted more than 125,000 vulnerable users in Toronto, Hamilton, Barrie, Halton, Peel and York. With the addition of Durham Region, Chalmers is now available to more than half of Ontario’s population.

Durham Regional Chair John Henry says this is a great thing for people in need.

“Thank you for helping people in need, for bringing back smiles and touching the lives, in some cases, of people you will never meet,” he says.

The CDCD says they are “proud” to partner with Ample Labs to bring the Chalmers chat-bot to Durham Region.

“This innovative tool is a brilliant example of how technology can assist our community members and help reduce barriers for those in need of essential and local services,” says CDCD Executive Director Hermia Corbette.

Chalmers, created by Ample Labs, is supported by 211 Ontario, United Way Durham Region, CDCD, and the Government of Canada’s Emergency Community Support Fund.

“211 is happy to work with Ample Labs to connect people to the programs and services they need in their communities through the Chalmers chatbot,” says Sue Wilkinson, executive director of Findhelp Information Services|211 Central. “Our strategic partnership ensures the most up-to-date information on government and community services is available to those who need it most in Durham Region and across Ontario.”

For more information, visit www.cdcd.org/chalmersdurham.

Chalmers can be accessed at www.chalmers.app.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

